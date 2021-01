DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Fifth Street will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21.

Fifth Street will be closed between Main Street and Jefferson Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all three days.

Dayton Police asks that you plan an alternate route on those days.

A specific reason for the closure was not mentioned.