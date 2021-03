HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights announced it will close a portion of Bellefontaine Road for repairs.

The city said the road will be closed from Chambersburg Road to Oak Ridge Drive on March 8 for approximately 120 days.

During the closure, the city said it will replace a large culvert, raise the road to improve site distance, and widen the road to three lanes.

Traffic will be detoured to Brandt Pike.