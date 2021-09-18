PorchFest 2021: Yellow Springs hosts live music from porches, lawns

(Yellow Springs PorchFest)

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs PorchFest is happening Saturday, September 18 from noon to 7 p.m.

This non-profit community event is volunteer-based and sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

According to a release the free, walkable, family-friendly event will feature more than 50 bands, solo artists, and musical groups from a variety of genres, from folk to rock to classical, jazz, bluegrass and more, playing from 30 porches and lawns within half a mile radius of downtown Yellow Springs.

The festival said that it will be practicing social distancing and other health precautions during this year’s event.  

For updates on musicians, bands, performance schedules, walking map and sponsors, click here.

