Porch pirate caught on video twice in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is looking for a man that has been caught on porch cameras twice in the last few weeks.

The first video shows the man swiping a large sports bag. The second video shows the man walking up to another house, touching a door or window and turning to the package. The man picks the package up and then quickly drops it and heads back to his car.

Police think the man either got spooked or thought the package was bait because sting operations in the area have been successful.

There also appears to be another individual in the car. If you pause and look closer, the vehicle has a Domino’s Pizza sign on it.

Police have recovered the suburban and told 2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald that it was reported stolen.

“There’s a good chance that there’s going to be evidence there that we can find out who this suspect is,” said Officer Joe Ferrell of the Kettering Police Department.

One of the residents who turned in the home security footage asked Ferrell if they should share it with the neighborhood watch.

“The request was, should I share this with my other neighborhood watch? Of course! I said absolutely because the more we get that out, maybe the quicker we can get this person identified,” said Ferrell.

To date, more than 100 Kettering residents have registered their security cameras with the police department. The process can be done online in just minutes. Click here to be added to the list.

Officer Ferrell said, “We are not keeping the video. We won’t have access to your video. We will simply have a list to say maybe in this area where we’ve had some crime..we’ve got this, this and this camera. Let’s go check and see if they found something.”

If the man looks familiar, contact Kettering Police immediately.

