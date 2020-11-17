Popular Washington Twp. Christmas light display canceled

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular Christmas light display in Washington Township has been canceled over pandemic concerns.

The Washington Township Recreation Center said Tuesday it has decided to cancel the 2020 season of Woodland Lights due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Originally scheduled to open the day after Thanksgiving, the event draws an average of 25,000 people annually and has been lighting up the night for 27 years, according to the Township.

The Township said the number one priority is the health and safety of its residents. “We have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of our community. Hosting a large-scale event that has the ability to contribute to the community spread of COVID-19 amongst our residents would be irresponsible,” says Sharon Lowry, Trustee President. “This was not an easy decision to make. We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host the event as we know that it is a time honored tradition for so many people. But protecting our community is the absolute most important thing to us,” says Lowry.

The Township said instead of the community coming to Woodland Lights, the township will be bringing Woodland Lights to the community. Several locations throughout the township will be decorated and illuminated throughout the month of December. A driving map will be available on the township website so residents can tour the township and safely share in the light and joy of the holidays with their families.