DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Popeyes location has opened its doors in the Miami Valley.

The restaurant, known for its New Orleans style menu, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. It is located at 6242 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Township.

Gilligan Company, who owns the new location, presented a $500 check to help fund the Jim “Pee Wee” Martin statue that will be placed in Sugarcreek’s Veterans Memorial, according to Jodi Puterbaugh, Executive Director of the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Area Chamber of Commerce.

Martin and his wife, Donna, purchased land in 1946 in Sugarcreek. He was an original member of the 506 G Company, 101st Airborne Division, and trained in Camp Toccoa, Georgia. He was confirmed the oldest living member of his unit, and passed away last year at 101 years old.

More information about Martin can be found here.