DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Popeyes location will be opening on Miller Lane in Dayton.

Located at 6793 Miller Ln. in Dayton, the newest Popeyes Lousiana Chicken location will be having its grand opening at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Local dignitaries, chamber members and franchise management will be there to celebrate the opening of the 7th Popeyes location in Dayton.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will also be there for a check presentation as Popeyes donates to the organization. The Humane Society will also bring a furry friend who is up for adoption.