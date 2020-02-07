Pop-up Prevention Program helps parents address vaping with their kids

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County parents say they’re intimidated to talk to their children about vaping because they don’t feel they have enough information on the topic.

However, with a 218 percent increase in middle school aged vaping between 2017 and 2019, Kettering Middle School is helping parents overcome that barrier through a Vaping/E-cigarette Pop-Up Prevention Presentation.

Thursday night, during Parent-Teacher conferences, a prevention educator from Montgomery County Educational Services was available to share pamphlets and answer parents’ most pressing questions about vaping and e-cigarettes.

Emily Mongelli, the Montgomery County prevention educator says parents can do these three things to safeguard their children from vaping.

“I encourage parents to try [to] put [themselves] in their shoes make sure that [they’re] looking at it from a middle schooler’s point of view, how is [the] social impact [of not vaping] going to be?” explained Mongelli.

Mongelli also says having conversations is important. Encouraging children to role play saying ‘no’ can help them resist the temptation to try.

“So…when they do get to the football game on Friday night and somebody has a vape they can say, ‘Actually I practiced this. I’m not interested,'” said Mongelli.

Most important is for parents to be well educated on the dangers of vaping to best be prepared to answer any questions.

“If you tell them just to say no then it doesn’t give them the information in order for them to make the best decision for themselves,” said Mongelli.

Parents who are interested in learning more prevention education or arranging their own pop-up presentation, should contact Montgomery County Educational Services here.