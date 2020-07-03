Pop-up patio program helping restaurants make up for lost business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More outdoor dining is beginning to appear in Downtown Dayton as the city’s pop-up patio program grows.

Once Dublin Pub got the go-ahead from the city, they took out eight parking spaces and turned it into 80 additional seats.

“Right now we’re almost about even to where we were,” owner Steve Tieber said.

With the city’s pop-up patio program, Dublin pub is just 10 seats short of their pre-pandemic capacity.

Tieber said the restaurant applied to the program right away so they could offer a safer dining experience.

“I think we have created, just as many other restaurants have created, a very health environment, and safe environment, so I’m not worried about our staff and our people because we’re doing the best we can,” Tieber said.

Tieber said Dublin Pub filled the patio’s capacity for the first time Tuesday.

At Yellow Cab Tavern, they have been able to triple their outdoor dining capacity thanks to the program.

“We’ve expanded entirely to the south of Yellow Cab,” marketing development manager Brian Johnson said. “It’s now everywhere that we serve liquor.”

The expansion allows them to put more space between tables and maintain their plan for outdoor-only dining.

“For us, indoor dining isn’t on the table,” Johnson said. “We’re not planning to offer it, we’ll start looking at it in October. So for us, this program’s been critical for us to expand our business back to what it was.”

The City of Dayton has received around 15 pop-up patio applications since the program started last month.