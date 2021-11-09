Piqua, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank are collaborating to provide Miami County families with food on Saturday, November 20.

According to a release by the advisor for the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee, these two organizations will be holding a pop-up food pantry with food for 600 families at the Upper Valley Career Center at 8811 Career Drive in Piqua.

The pop-up pantry will be open from 10 am to 12 pm. Distribution will be held in the parking lot.

The MCFIC has also released a list of resources for families in need of emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals, and other general assistance. Click here to learn more.