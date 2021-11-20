PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – With just days until Thanksgiving, many pop-up food distribution events are being held to help families struggling and in need of assistance. On Saturday, The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance teamed up with Shared Harvest Foodbank to distribute food to families in their vehicles.

“We brought chicken, ham, produce, all sorts of fresh meats and food,” said Shared Harvest Foodbank.

Programs Manager Robert Zohfeld. Piqua Athletics boys’ and girls’ basketball teams were also on hand as volunteers for the food event, which Zohfeld said had enough food for 600 families.

“It means a lot. I like to help people in need, and I just think it’s very helpful especially for the holiday season,” said Piqua Athletics girls basketball player and volunteer Aubree Carroll.



Volunteers working to hand out food to families in their vehicles in Miami County (above).

While the event ran from 10 am to noon, Zohfeld said people were lined up in their vehicles even before the team arrived an hour early.

Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance Chair Aimee Shannon said the amount of people at the event shows the need in the community.

“Folks are struggling. We wanna make sure people are able to pay their utilities, pay their rent. So, if we can help with food, we wanna get a little bit of that in their hand,” said Shannon.

While this is a time of year that can already present challenges to families due to expenses, Shannon says the pandemic has added an extra layer of stress.

“We’re seeing people that are doing what they need to do they have their jobs, they’re trying to take care of business. But you know everything’s getting more expensive. Gas has gone up, food has gone up. So, folks are struggling.”

Zohfeld says he and his team are already talking about a Christmas food distribution, but are still working to figure out those details.

