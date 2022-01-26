MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) will be holding several dog license pop-up sales.

According to ARC, dog licenses for spayed or neutered dogs are $20, and licenses for unaltered dogs are $24. ARC said these prices will double after Jan. 31.

Information for the pop-up sales is as follows:

Dogtown in Huber Heights , 6121 Brandt Pk., Wed., Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m.

, 6121 Brandt Pk., Wed., Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m. Miamisburg Civic Center , 10 North First St., Wed., Jan. 26 from 3-6 p.m.

, 10 North First St., Wed., Jan. 26 from 3-6 p.m. Fire Station 76 in Brookville , Thurs., Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Thurs., Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. West Carrollton Civic Center , Thurs., Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

, Thurs., Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m. Trotwood Government Center, 3035 Olive Rd., Mon., Jan. 31 from 2-6 p.m.

ARC said dog licenses can also be purchased at the Animal Resource Center, the Montgomery County Administration Building or at several outposts. Montgomery County also offers online ordering for dog licenses. To order a license, or to find a sales outpost, click here.

According to ARC, an annual dog license is the only way to show legal ownership of a dog in Ohio.