Pop-up COVID-19 testing offered in Dayton, Xenia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State health officials will offer pop-up testing locations this week in partnership with local community health centers.

Five Rivers Health Centers will host two of these sites: one in Xenia on Wednesday, June 24, and one in Dayton on Thursday, June 25.

June 24: Five Rivers Greene County Health Center, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia – 9:00am – 4:00pm. Call 937-708-3403 for more information. People are asked to enter the testing site from the Wilson Drive/Meadow Lane entrances.

June 25: Five Rivers Samaritan Health Center, 921 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton – 9:00am – 4:00pm. Call 937-681-2091 for more information. People are asked to enter this testing site from Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and follow signage and traffic instructions.

Those who wish to get tested should bring their state ID or driver’s license along with their insurance card, if they have one. Tests are at no cost to the patient.

Appointments are not required but pre-registration is encouraged.

The first 200 cars to arrive will also receive a Community Wellness Kit that includes face coverings, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing spray.

“The COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force has worked with local partners to create pop-up testing sites in communities where access to testing may be limited,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “By joining with the Ohio National Guard and other local partners, we can provide tests to any Ohioan who wants one. With a better understanding of COVID-19 through increased testing, we’ll be better able to prevent its spread.”

