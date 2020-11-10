Pop-up COVID-19 testing available Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Medical healthcare holding COVID-19 , Coronavirus swab collection kit, wearing PPE protective suit mask gloves, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample,PCR DNA testing protocol process

(Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is providing free COVID-19 pop-up testing for the public on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The event is at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Testing will be done in a walk-up format. No appointment or doctor recommendation is needed to be tested.

For more information, call the COVID-19 Information Line at 937-225-6217.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS