Pop-up COVID-19 testing available Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is providing free COVID-19 pop-up testing for the public on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The event is at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Testing will be done in a walk-up format. No appointment or doctor recommendation is needed to be tested.
For more information, call the COVID-19 Information Line at 937-225-6217.
