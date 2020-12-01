DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health is providing free COVID-19 pop-up testing for the public on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The event is at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointment or doctor recommendation is needed to be tested. Quantities may be limited.
For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Pop-up COVID-19 testing available in Dayton Tuesday
- Ice-T says ‘no-masker’ father-in-law is ‘a believer now’ after 40 days in ICU battling COVID-19
- Disney honors Chadwick Boseman’s birthday with special ‘Black Panther’ opening
- Experts remind drivers to “stick to the basics” as winter season approaches
- Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to President Trump