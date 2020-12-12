Pop-up COVID-19 testing available in Clinton County Saturday

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clinton County Health District is providing free COVID-19 pop-up testing Saturday.

The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office located at 1326 Fife Ave.

“We are committed to the safety of our citizens and encourage our residents as well as others to take advantage of the convenience of a mobile testing site here in Clinton County,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

Testing will in a drive-thru format and is not limited to Clinton County residents.

If you have any questions, call 211, (937) 225-3000, or (800) 917-3224. For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, visit www.covidcc.com.