Pop-up bar serving compliments instead of drinks to support the Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Heather and Krissy Stiver are sisters who drove from Georgia to the Miami Valley to host a pop-up bar at Ned Peppers.

Their mission is to entertain and bring healing to those impacted by the Oregon District mass shooting.

But if you’re looking for a drink from their bar, you’ll have a hard time finding one. The bar is a piece of performance art titled The Complimentary Bar. The sisters set-up shop to serve compliments and smiles to their “customers” across the country and even in Canada.

The Stiver sisters were brought to Dayton through a family member with a close local connection.

“Our cousin Wendy Stiver is a Major in the [Dayton] police department and she said after the shooting that Dayton could use some love. This seemed like a great opportunity and a good fit for us to reach out and help the community,” explained Heather Stiver.

The Stiver’s say they are hoping to help Ned Peppers bar and the Oregon District as a whole reclaim their area after the August mass shooting attack.

“I think now, more than ever, the world needs this positivity and this kindness and it just develops into a great ripple effect,” said Heather.

The Stiver sisters will stay in the Oregon District through Friday night.

