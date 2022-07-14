DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pool at a recreation center in Dayton is closed through Monday.

The City of Dayton said on Facebook that the Dabney Pool at the Northwest Recreation Center is closed through Monday, July 18. The closure at the pool, located on 1600 Princeton Drive, is due to possible exposure of staff to COVID-19.

Though the pool is closed, the recreation center is still open, according to the city.

For more information on the city’s Department of Recreation programs, go to daytonohio.gov/rec.