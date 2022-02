MAIMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A southbound lane on I-75 is blocked after a boat lost its wheel Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said crews have been on the scene at I-75 SB near Lyons Road since 6:40 p.m. A disabled pontoon boat lost a wheel and is blocking traffic on the highway.

The left lane is shut down, according to OSHP.

2 NEWS will update this story once the lane is back open.