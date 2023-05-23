DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Excellent grades and attendance in school earned a local student a new set of wheels.

Brianna Clouse, a junior at the David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, took home a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that was completely refurbished, repaired and detailed by Ponitz automotive pathway students.

She won the car through her school’s 9th annual In It To Win It raffle event. Each quarter, students earn tickets for making the honor roll or for having perfect attendance. At the end of the year, those tickets are entered into a drawing for the car and other prizes.

Clouse is in the automotive pathway and was involved in restoring the car she won throughout the school year. She first started working on cars at age 11 with her stepfather.

Just six years later, she heads the pit crew for her brother who races and has a dream of one day opening up her own automotive service business.

“I like cars because I like getting my hands dirty,” she said. “I want to be an automotive technician who is out on the roads helping people who need help.”

Clouse also received a certificate for free driver’s education classes.