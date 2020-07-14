Police working to identify armed robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Universal Credit armed robbery web

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for information to help identify one of two suspects involved in an armed robbery back in January.

The robbery took place at Universal 1 Credit Union on Harshman Road around 12:40 p.m. on January 11, 2020. Authorities say the suspect pointed a gun at tellers and customers as the other suspect jumped behind the counter.

The suspect is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, stands 6’2”, weights 220 pounds, with a short white beard and glasses. Anyone with information should call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS