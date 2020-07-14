Police working to identify armed robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for information to help identify one of two suspects involved in an armed robbery back in January.

The robbery took place at Universal 1 Credit Union on Harshman Road around 12:40 p.m. on January 11, 2020. Authorities say the suspect pointed a gun at tellers and customers as the other suspect jumped behind the counter.

The suspect is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, stands 6’2”, weights 220 pounds, with a short white beard and glasses. Anyone with information should call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.