Police work to identify Beavercreek theft suspect

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police told 2 NEWS the suspect in the photo took a flashlight, gloves and some other items from Barney’s True Value Hardware located at 3375 Dayton Xenia Road on October 1.

If you recognize the man in the photo or know anything about this crime you are asked to call the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.