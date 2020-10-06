BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
Police told 2 NEWS the suspect in the photo took a flashlight, gloves and some other items from Barney’s True Value Hardware located at 3375 Dayton Xenia Road on October 1.
If you recognize the man in the photo or know anything about this crime you are asked to call the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Stimulus checks: After Trump’s push for more aid, negotiators look to end stalemate
- Bull elk charges, slices man’s kidney in half on Colorado golf course
- Montgomery County Board of Elections to hold weekly briefings
- Police work to identify Beavercreek theft suspect
- 2 justices slam court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case