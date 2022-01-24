SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on Sunday night.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday night, Springfield Police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of Innisfallen Ave.

According to Springfield Police, officers arrived to find a woman that had been shot multiple times. She was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center but her condition is unknown at this time.

There is no further information at this time.

