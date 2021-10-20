MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said a 48-year-old woman is in jail after fatally shooting her sister in Middletown on Wednesday.

The Middletown Police Department said on Wednesday, Oct. 20, police were called to the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue at 8:40 a.m. on a report of a person that shot their sister. When they arrived, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and the suspect in the home.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and the victim was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police said the suspect could face a charge of murder. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or (513) 425-7700.