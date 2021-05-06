Police: Woman damages three homes while trying to hit someone with car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a woman who they say damaged three homes when she tried to hit someone with her car.
The incident happened around 10:15 am Thursday in the 2900 block of Tubman Avenue. Police on the scene told 2 NEWS the woman tried to hit another person with her car and struck three homes, missing the person.
According to police, the woman fled the scene in a champagne-colored car. No one was hurt in the incident and police are looking for the driver.
The Red Cross has been called to help those displaced by the crash.
