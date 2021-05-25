Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man in Xenia, barricading herself inside home

A standoff happened in Xenia after police say a woman stabbed a man inside an apartment. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in police custody after barricading herself inside an apartment following a stabbing Monday.

Police were called to the Green Ridge Court Apartments around 8 p.m. after a woman stabbed a man inside one of the units.

Police said the woman then barricaded herself inside and refused to come out.

Swat was called in to help and the woman eventually surrendered around 12:30 a.m. before being taken into custody.

Police said the woman will be charged with felonious assault.

The man who was stabbed suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.