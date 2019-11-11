Police Wives of Ohio hangs hundreds of blue ribbons near UD Arena, procession route

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The community and Dayton police are preparing for the visitation and funeral services for Detective Jorge Del Rio, who was fatally wounded during a drug raid last week.

Ahead of Monday’s visitation and Tuesday’s funeral, the organization Police Wives of Ohio hung roughly 1,200 blue ribbons Sunday near the University of Dayton Arena and the funeral procession route.

“We’re always thankful when our husbands walk through that door,” said Natalie Eggers, who serves as events coordinator and care team leader for the group’s Dayton and Miami Valley charter. “The sound of velcro and the boots hitting the floor. It lets us breathe a sigh of relief every time. And unfortunately, one wife didn’t get to have that.”

Eggers told 2 NEWS the group decided to hang the ribbons to show appreciation for Detective Del Rio and his family.

As the wife of a law enforcement officer in Springfield, Eggers said the tragedy hits close to home.

“I do know quite a few of the wives [whose] husbands have worked with him or they were friends of the family,” Eggers said. “And I have never heard so many wonderful things about somebody.”

The visitation for Detective Jorge Del Rio runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at UD Arena, according to police. The funeral is set for noon on Tuesday, and police are requesting attendees to arrive by 11:15 a.m.

Later Tuesday afternoon, a procession will travel across parts of Dayton, Oakwood and Kettering.

As the blue ribbons remain on display, Eggers said she hopes they serve as a reminder of the sacrifices law enforcement officers and their families make.

“We never know if our husbands or wives are going to make it back through that door with the way the world is right now, unfortunately,” she said.

