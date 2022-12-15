Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WASHINGTON TWP., (WDTN) — What was believed to be an attempted abduction in Washington Township turned out to be a misunderstanding, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, a 13-year-old girl was approached by an older man driving a gray car while she was reportedly walking her dog on Spindletop Lane. It was initially reported that the man had enticed the girl to get into the vehicle, said the sheriff’s office. The girl then ran away and called for help.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the driver of the vehicle was a food delivery driver. Police say he did stop to talk to the girl but he asked for directions and there was a misunderstanding due to a language barrier.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said both the driver and the girl and her family have been “extremely cooperative” throughout the investigation.

“Our family would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for taking this matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation,” said the girl’s family. “After speaking with detectives, we are satisfied with their findings but want to encourage our young people to always report suspicious activity to their parents or contact the police. We are proud of our daughter for her bravery and would like to thank our neighbors for their diligence.”

Although the incident turned out to be a misunderstanding, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to stay vigilant and call 911 in the case of an emergency or the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 if they see anything suspicious.

“Public safety continues to be our main priority,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “I am thankful that the young lady in this situation is safe and would like to commend our detectives with the Washington Township Substation for providing a thorough investigation into this matter.”