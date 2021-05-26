Police warn to watch for motorcycles

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are reminding drivers about motorcycle safety. With the weather getting warmer you will see more motorcyclists on the roads.

Dayton Police recommend motorcyclists wear helmets, glasses, and gloves. They also want bikers to pay attention to their speed and for any changed road patterns.

With Memorial weekend coming up, police ask everyone to drink responsibly and have a plan to get home safe.

Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said, “Again, we ask you to drive responsibly, and if you’re going to drink make sure you pre-plan your way to get home. Whether that is using rideshare [or] using a designated driver.”

Police also urge drivers in cars and trucks to watch out for bikes.