DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are warning parents to check their kids’ phones after a new iOS update.

Middletown Division of Police recently posted a privacy warning about the most recent iOS 17 update for iPhones, which includes a feature that allows for contact information to easily be shared. The warning has been shared on multiple police social media pages in the community.

The feature is called ‘NameDrop,’ and allows users to easily share contact information and photos by simply holding two phones close together.

NameDrop is a new update included with iOS 17, and is turned on by default.

To edit the permissions or shut the feature off entirely, go to the ‘Settings’ app on your phone, click ‘General,’ and then ‘AirDrop.’ Toggle the ‘Bringing Devices Together’ option to ‘off’.

Police are urging parents to check the settings on their children’s phones to help keep them safe.

Learn more about changes introduced in iOS 17 here.