Police warn of social media scam involving photos of children

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Bellefontaine are warning parents of a scam involving a “sexual deviant” asking children to send inappropriate photos of themselves to the predator.

The scam begins by starting a conversation with a child via social media before asking them to send sexually explicit photos of themselves. After the child sends the photos, the person then blackmails the child, demanding a payment or the photos will be exploited. The person will then threaten the child, giving them a set deadline to pay or else the photos will be spread online.

Police are asking parents to inform and educate children on online predators. They also ask that if someone notices this scam happening to them or someone else to inform police.

View the Facebook post by the Bellefontaine Police Department HERE.

