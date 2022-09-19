DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Richmond Police Department is warning the public about a fraudulent donation funding page using Officer Seara Burton’s information.

A photo of the fake donation page created through the crowdfunding platform Plumfund can be seen below:

The Richmond Police Department is advising anyone who wishes to donate to Officer Burton’s family to make sure they are using a legitimate fundraising scam or account.

The remains of Officer Seara Burton were escorted back home to Richmond from Dayton on Monday afternoon.