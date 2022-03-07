BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Police responded to reports of shots at the Beavercreek Waffle House early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, March 5 at 3:30 a.m., Beavercreek Police Officers were dispatched to the Waffle House at 3998 Col. Glenn Hwy. on a report of multiple shots being fired.

According to Beavercreek Police, upon arrival officers were told that approximately 10 to 15 shots were fired at the building.

Police said that no one was injured.

Anyone that has any information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Nick Amato at (937) 427-5520 or by emailing amatov@beavercreekpolice.gov.