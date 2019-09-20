Police: Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting incident at a home in Riverside Friday evening.

Sgt. Vance with Riverside Police tell 2 NEWS the self-inflicted injury occurred at his friend’s house in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue. The victim then walked to J&B Transmission on Valley Pike looking for help, where he collapsed.

He was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck/face area.

Police are not labeling it an attempted suicide but they do say alcohol was likely a factor.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.