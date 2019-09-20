Police: Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting incident at a home in Riverside Friday evening.
Sgt. Vance with Riverside Police tell 2 NEWS the self-inflicted injury occurred at his friend’s house in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue. The victim then walked to J&B Transmission on Valley Pike looking for help, where he collapsed.
He was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck/face area.
Police are not labeling it an attempted suicide but they do say alcohol was likely a factor.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DMAX temporarily laying off more than 500 workers during GM strike
- Ontario’s Premier continues to foster business relationship with Ohio
- Golf outing raises money for Miami Valley Crime Stoppers
- AG Barr, lawmakers meet on gun control as Trump weighs options
- Ohio GOP fined $100K for improperly funding voter database