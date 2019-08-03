Breaking News
Missing Adult Alert issued for Middletown woman with dementia

Police: Victim hit by car in Harrison Twp.

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was reportedly hit by a car in Harrison Township Friday night.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 10 pm in the 2200 block of Esmeralda Avenue.

Initial reports indicate that CPR was used on a victim at the scene, but their condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS