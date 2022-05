DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were trapped inside a vehicle in an overnight crash in Dayton.

Sergeant Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the call came in around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a crash on Fredrick Pike just before Rivers-Edge Boulevard.\

Police on the scene reported that the car most likely hydroplaned due to wet road conditions.

Three people were trapped in the vehicle, however, they did not sustain any injuries according to police.