Local News

Police: Vape shop robbed at knifepoint

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:11 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports that a vape shop in Dayton was robbed at knifepoint.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8:37 pm at Vapor Haus, located at 617 Watervliet Avenue.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police could not immediately say if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local