Police, Troopers search for people who ran from traffic stop

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for two suspects who ran from a traffic stop in Fairborn early Tuesday.

Authorities say the vehicle took off from a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police did not chase the vehicle, but found it abandoned a short time later near Graceland and Meadowland Drives.

A K-9 team was called to the area and found a woman from the vehicle. She was detained, but later released.

Police say two other people from the vehicle ran away. According to police both people have outstanding felony warrants and are known to police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter assisted with the search, but authorities did not find the two suspects.

Authorities called off the search just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident later Tuesday.

