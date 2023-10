KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are expected to speak after an aggravated robbery that led to an off-duty officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

According to the Kettering Police Department, an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting after an aggravated robbery at the Meijer on Wilmington Pike.

On Monday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., police are expected to provide more information on the incident.

You can watch the press conference LIVE in the video player above.