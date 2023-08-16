DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood Police Department is getting some help from the feds in its search for a suspect who allegedly killed a man mowing grass more than a year ago.

During a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 16, Trotwood Police said the FBI has joined its search for Anthony Smith.

Smith allegedly got into an argument with Bobby Daniels, 40, who was mowing grass at a family member’s home on May 30, 2022. Police say the argument escalated and ended with Smith fatally shooting Daniels.

Police began searching for Smith on warrants for multiple charges, including murder and felonious assault, but April 2023, nearly a year later, the Trotwood Police Department announced he was still on the run.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction may also be eligible for up to a $15,000 reward. To submit information concerning Smith’s whereabouts, call 1-800-CALLFBI. These tips can be anonymous.