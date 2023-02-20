DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Division is holding a press conference on Monday concerning an incident at a local school.

According to a press release by the City of Springfield, officials from the Springfield Police Division will be available at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 20.

The release says Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot is expected to speak on an incident that occurred on Friday, February 10 at Kenwood Elementary School.

