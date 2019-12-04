Police search for teen in connection with officers dragged by stolen car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police provided more information about the incident involving two officers who were dragged by a stolen car Tuesday, that sent one to the hospital.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Maywood Avenue and South Gettysburg Avenue. Dayton Police told 2 NEWS on Tuesday that officers were responding to an unrelated call in a separate location when the driver of a stolen vehicle jumped over a curb and tried to run the officers over. Two male suspects were inside the car, officials say.

They pursued the car for a short time, but the suspects were able to get away. Later on, a call came in referencing the same vehicle. The suspects were seen exiting that car and getting into a different one.

Detectives were able to locate the second car and attempted to make a traffic stop. The officers pulled the driver over, and at least two male occupants were inside and refused to get out, police said.

When the two officers tried further to take the suspects into custody, a struggle ensued, and one suspect was able to get into the driver’s seat and put the car into drive. Both of the officers were dragged by the car as it pulled away. One of them was able to break free and was not hurt, but the other officer was dragged about 50 yards, according to Lt. Randy Beane of the Dayton Police Department.

The injured officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for road rash and other non-life threatening injuries.

