WATCH LIVE: Troy Police Chief: ‘This was a tragic incident’

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy’s Chief of Police will held a news conference Thursday to give a briefing on the fatal crash that killed two people and hospitalized a toddler Tuesday morning.

Chief of Police Shawn McKinney, who appeared visibly shaken at one point in the briefing expressed his condolences to the family of Chelsey Vollmer, 32, who was killed in the crash. “I want to express my condolences to the family of the deceased. This was a tragic incident. We are heartbroken for the family and fiancé and friends, and we know it doesn’t compare to the loss that they have suffered,” McKinney said.

Troy police officers were pursuing 19-year-old Jalen Alexander, who fled after they attempted a traffic stop. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office then tried to end the pursuit using stop sticks at the intersection of SR 202 and Ross Road, but Alexander continued south.

The red Jeep driven by the deceased unidentified male suspect who was in a chase with Troy Police

The chase ended on SR-202 near US-40 when he crashed into the car of 32-year-old Chelsey Vollmer. Both Alexander and Vollmer were pronounced dead at the scene. Her two-year-old daughter was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

McKinney said Alexander had an active arrest warrant at the time of the crash and police believed he had a gun in his possession. A passenger, and the owner of the car Alexander fled in, told investigators this was the second high-speed chase Alexander had been involved in and he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Chief McKinney said the Troy Police Department was involved in 12 pursuits in 2020, six of which were terminated for safety reasons.

The incident is still being investigated.