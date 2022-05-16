MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT has been called to the scene after a man was shot in Miami Township Monday.

Miami Township police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Lynpark Avenue just before 9 p.m. on a report of a 43-year-old man that was shot by a woman.

When police arrived on scene, they administered first aid to the victim and took him to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the woman barricaded herself in the home. SWAT is on the way to the scene and will take over command.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting at this time or the relationship between the two involved.

