Police, SWAT at Franklin home after man barricades himself inside

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A SWAT team is at a home in Franklin after a man barricaded himself inside.

WLWT said the incident started around 9:27 a.m. Sunday on Maple Street.

Police Chief Brian Pacifico said officers were called to the scene for a 49-year-old man wanted for domestic and felonious assault. There is no one else inside the residence.

A SWAT team was called out to assist because the man is allegedly armed, according to Pacifico.

