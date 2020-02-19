Police: Suspect vehicle in Catalpa Drive shooting found

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The silver Saturn Vue police have been searching for in connection with the Catalpa Drive shooting that killed one teen and injured another has been found.

Police tell 2 NEWS the SUV was found in Jefferson Township Wednesday. Investigators are still working to identify and track down any suspects linked to the shooting.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Catalpa Drive around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting that left a juvenile injured. When officers arrived on the scene, they found another juvenile had also been shot, according to Sgt. Jonathan Sopczak of the Dayton Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.