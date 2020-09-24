Suspect shot by Police on Wayne Ave. in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting involving police Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Wayne Avenue. Police tape surrounded an area near Esther Price. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS an officer called for assistance and a man was shot.

Police said a man was in the street on Wayne avenue waving at cars. A driver stopped and talked o the unidentified man in the car and police say that driver had a gun on the seat of his car. Teh suspect took the weapon and at one point, police say, the man was firing at a passing car on Wayne Avenue.

Chief of Police Richard Biehl said police responded to the area and ordered the man several times to drop his weapon. The man refused to comply and police fired shots at the suspect. That suspect is now in surgery at Miami Valley Hospital. It is not known where the man was struck.

