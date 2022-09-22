GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man identified as a suspect in an Amber Alert is connected to a chase through Greenville Thursday afternoon, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The chase ended near the corner of Cypress Street and Central Avenue in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department shared on Facebook the suspect was arrested and is connected to an Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

“It was very intense just because Greenville is kind of quiet,” Lindsey Hutchinson, a neighbor who witnessed the chase, said.

At one point during the chase, a vehicle drove through the window near the door to the Wanye HealthCare emergency room.

Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene told 2 NEWS Greenville police cruisers were involved in the crash there, and OSHP is handling that part of the investigation.

A spokesperson with Wayne HealthCare says no one at the hospital was injured.

“We’re just grateful our hospital staff responded immediately to the situation, we made sure everyone was safe and no one was in any danger,” Wayne HealthCare VP of Business Development Terri Flood said.

Flood said the hospital made contingency plans to have ER patients enter through the front green awning entrance until the window can be repaired.

Doorbell video provided by a neighbor to 2 NEWS shows a black SUV driving down Central Avenue with police following behind. It comes to a stop and police get out, guns raised.

Hutchinson said it’s rare to have something like this happen in her community.

“We don’t see things like that typically,” Hutchinson said. “If there are chases, they typically end up out of town, so just seeing right out front of your home.”

Police said the vehicle and suspect are connected to the Amber Alert issued Wednesday at 4:25 p.m. 29-year-old Kirt Kiser was identified by police as a person of interest for reportedly making threats and taking his three children.

The alert was canceled around 6 p.m. Wednesday when the children were found safe. At that time, police did not press any criminal charges.

Hutchinson said this incident should be a call to take mental health seriously.

“I really hope the community will rally together in a general sense realize sometimes people aren’t O.K.” Hutchinson said.

2 NEWS reached out to Greenville’s police chief for more information and any charges the suspect may face.