Police: Suspect given several chances to drop weapon before officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in critical but stable condition after yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Dayton.

Dayton Police Chief Biehl says Re’al Streety faces charges after he fled from officers with a gun in his hand. He refused to drop his weapon despite several demands from police officers, leading them to fire multiple shots that hit Streety at least once.

The incident all began when police tried to initiate a traffic stop with a Jeep showing incorrect registration and excessive window tint during targeted enforcement Thursday afternoon. The Jeep, driven by Robert Smith, runs a red light and leads police on a chase through the west side of Dayton.

Police backed off, and an aviation unit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol kept an eye on the Jeep’s whereabouts from above.

Eventually, Smith pulls into the Georgetown Village apartment complex on Kosmo Drive. He parks and gets into a red Toyota.

The Toyota tries to take off but is ultimately blocked in by authorities.

Re’al Streety immediately jumps out of the passenger’s seat and takes off running, with weapon in hand.

Witnesses confirm hearing the officers give several verbal commands for him to drop the weapon before hearing gunshots.

Medics were immediately called to the scene and Streety was taken to the hospital, where he is considered to be in critical but stable condition.

Chief Biehl says police officers are authorized to use force in this way when there is imminent danger to themselves or others in the area.

He goes on to explain why law enforcement was out doing targeted enforcement Thursday afternoon before the shooting occurred.

“For the last 60 days, gun crimes are up 16 percent. Those are escalations that are concerning and there needs to be a focused response from the Dayton Police Department and that is what yesterday’s initiative was,” he said.

Streety was one of four people who were considered persons of interest in this gun violence response initiative.

An administrative investigation into the three officers involved in the shooting is being done by the Dayton Police Professional Standards Bureau, but only after the criminal investigation is handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They hope to present their findings to the Prosecutor’s Office in six weeks.

