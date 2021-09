JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at a standoff at a home in Jefferson Township.

Police are at the house on the 7100 block of Germantown Pike. Deputies have the house surrounded.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the call came in around 10:20 a.m. about a possible abduction along with someone locked in the basement.

Farmersville West Carrollton Road at Route 4 is closed as well as Union Road at Route 4.